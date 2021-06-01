Expand / Collapse search

Rollover crash in Port Washington, 2 taken to the hospital

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday, June 1 following a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-43 near exit 100 in Port Washington. 

One patient was transported via Flight For Life. The other was transported by ambulance to Children's Wisconsin. 

The Village of Grafton Fire Department and the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted Port Washington Fire/Rescue. 

