Rolled back odometers: 28K Wisconsin vehicles have them, Carfax says

When buying a used car, it’s important to know the mileage. Sadly, consumers can’t always trust the number on the odometer.

Carfax estimates there are 2.1 million vehicles nationwide with rolled back odometers. It invited Contact 6 to watch how easily it’s done.

Using a device, Josh Ingle of Atlanta Speedometer erased more than 80,000 miles from a car’s odometer in seconds.

"You’ll see how quickly it changes," said Ingle. "That number is now locked into this vehicle until I go and change it back."

Carfax estimates there are 28,000 vehicles in Wisconsin with rolled back odometers. It estimates half are in the Milwaukee area. It’s illegal to tamper with an odometer.

"Because used car prices are higher, there’s a huge incentive for scammers to roll back the odometer," said Patrick Olsen, editor-in-chef at Carfax.

Patrick Olsen

In Wisconsin, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is trying to curb the problem by revoking wholesaler dealer licenses. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revoked ten wholesaler dealer licenses in 2023 for odometer fraud.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Maura Schifalacqua, section chief of the dealer and agent section, told Contact 6 the DOT found more than 500 rollbacks and nearly 49 million miles removed. She says DMV has two investigators looking into rollbacks.

"Consumers can file complaints directly to our department that we’ll investigate," said Schifalacqua.

Maura Schifalacqua

Four wholesalers with licenses revoked in 2023 were based in Elkhorn. Three of them operated out of the same building on Wisconsin Street.

The DOT says M X Auto Sales had at least 16 rollbacks and 1,179,896 miles rolled back. Fast Automotive had at least 12 rollbacks and 1,147,935 miles rolled back. Good Fellas Auto Sales had at least 8 rollbacks and 804,219 miles rolled back.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fourth in Elkhorn, Alpine Financial LLC, was on O’Connor Drive. DMV says it had at least 77 rollbacks and 6,141,391 miles rolled back.

The other wholesalers with licenses revoked were in Beaver Dam and Arlington.

"If they try to reapply and try to get another license with us, a dealer license, we can deny that application," said Schifalacqua.

Carfax says rolled back odometers cost consumers an average of $4,000 at purchase. Then, there are the extra maintenance costs.

"You may think (the car) has 50, 60-thousand miles and that you’re a long way off from major service," said Olsen. "In fact, you may be way overdue for that major service."

Both Carfax and DOT say consumers can protect themselves by doing the following:

Ask to see the title

Get a vehicle history report

Ask a mechanic for a second opinion before buying

Make sure the mileage and vehicle wear makes sense

"Don’t be fooled by your own eyes," said Olsen. "Scammers can put new tires on a car. They can detail it really well."

Every used car listing on Carfax.com comes with a free vehicle history report. Often, dealers will provide shoppers with the report for free. Here is more: