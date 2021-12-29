Rockin' Jump in Brown Deer: Exercise and have fun

With school off this week, it's time to let the kids blow off some steam – and there's no better way to do that than time at a trampoline park.

Brhett Vickery is in Brown Deer showing how fun jumping, climbing, and zip-lining can be at Rockin' Jump.

About Rockin' Jump (website)

"We’re actually pretty easy to understand. We’re people like you who want to exercise, but also like to have fun. Lots of fun. So instead of stairclimbers and weight machines, we decided to create a place where you can soar in open jump arenas, dive into pools of soft foam cubes, play trampoline dodgeball, do flips and somersaults.

We also wanted a new alternative for birthday parties and family gatherings, where quality food and private party rooms were guaranteed, and our kids could safely play while we socialized with other parents."