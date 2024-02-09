Rock County storm damage; tornado reported in Evansville

Severe weather swept through southern Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 8. In Rock County, there were reports of a tornado which caused severe damage east and northeast of Evansville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, they verified damage ranging from minor to major to several structures and outbuildings. They also encountered debris, closing area roadways.

"We have trees down, we have power lines down. When this came through last night it was very dark, so we have not had a good chance to assess all the damage. Made the decision to close these roads for everybody," said Captain Mark Thompson, Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Evansville (Courtesy: Kathy Thomas)

Damage to power infrastructure caused outages spanning from west of Edgerton to Footville, Rock County. A warming shelter has been set up at the Evansville Fire Station.

Minor injuries were reported due to the storm.

"Do people living on these roads have power? No, the effected area is still without power. There’s a lot of power lines down in that area. Again, that’s something we’re hoping to fix at some point today," said Thompson.

The following roads are currently closed:

West Highway 14 from County M to County Highway H

County M from Territorial Road to County Highway H

West Highway 59 from Tolles Road to County Highway H

North Tool;es from Highway 59 to Highway 14

North wide From Highway 59 to Highway 14

North Riley from Highway 59 to Highway 14

