Robotic dentistry in Milwaukee; helping patients, saving time

A lot of candy will be handed out this Halloween weekend. If you're not careful, you could find yourself in need of a trip to the dentist. But new robotic technology could make that visit a lot less scary.

The dentist chair is a place many of us would not describe as a place to relax.

"If I could avoid it I would," said Doug Dralle, a dental patient.

But a small dental office in downtown Milwaukee is making dental work, specifically surgery, less scary thanks to "Yomi."

"Its precision is one of its kind," said Ruba Khader, Community Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery owner.

It is the first and only dental robot in Wisconsin.

"I had a tooth that cracked, and it needed to be extracted," Dralle said.

All Dralle wanted was an easy implant with minimal pain. With the help of Dr. Khader and Yomi…

"That day I went back to work," Dralle said.

Surgery with the new machine itself could take only ten minutes. The time in the office, two hours at most, rather than the normal multiple visits required.

Dr. Khader is in control – Yomi just keeps things precise. It's a step into the future for dentistry.

"That machine is so helpful, and you want things done correctly, and it does it," Dralle said.