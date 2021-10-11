Robbery leads to shooting on Milwaukee's north side

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 48th and Luscher shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 39-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be robbery-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

