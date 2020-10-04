Robbery leads to shooting near 28th and Atkinson, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 28th Street and W. Atkinson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was shot during a robbery and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

A 39-year-old man was also at the scene. He was robbed, but uninjured.

The Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.