Roasted Parmesan Spaghetti Squash: recipe

Whether it's in a soup or even grilled – there are so many ways to make spaghetti squash.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Roasted Parmesan Spaghetti Squash.

Ingredients:

1 medium sized spaghetti squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup grated or shredded parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted (optional)

2 tablespoons fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut squash in half. Clean and scoop out all seeds. Drizzle inside of squash with oil. Season it with salt and pepper. Bake spaghetti squash face down on a parchment paper or foil lined baking sheet for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a paring knife pierces easily through skin with little resistance. Use a fork to scrape the squash and remove all the strands. Toss with butter and parmesan cheese, and top with parsley. Season with a bit more salt and pepper if desired.