Road rage incident leaves 35-year-old man shot near 20th and Greenfield

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting near S. 20th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 9.

A 35-year-old man sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting appears to be the result of a road rage argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App