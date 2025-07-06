article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was accused of carrying a gun near the 2024 RNC security zone. Court records show he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served. It happened near 11th and Highland on the first day of the convention.



A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served for carrying a gun near the 2024 Republican National Convention security zone.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Donnell Tinsley last year with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Court records show he pleaded guilty on Thursday.

The court sentenced Tinsley to 26 days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center and granted credit for 26 days' time served.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent and U.S. Capitol Police were patrolling the RNC's "exterior zone one" on July 15, 2024 – the day the convention officially opened in Milwaukee.

While driving north on 11th Street near Highland, court filings said they spotted a man "wearing black pants, a long sleeve tan sweatshirt, black gloves, a ski mask, and carrying a large black tactical backpack." The man was walking away from an RNC security checkpoint. The special agent "noticed the backpack was hanging low on the individual and seemed as if it were heavy."

Prosecutors said the special agent pulled up next to Tinsley and began a conversation, noticing the man's "hands shaking" as he began to look left and right. The special agent also noticed a bulge in Tinsley's waistband. Asked if he had a firearm, court filings said Tinsley first said "no," and then said: "You can check me, go ahead and look."

After a pat-down, the complaint said Tinsley consented to a search of his backpack. When the special agent opened the bag, he immediately spotted a "concealed AK-47 pistol" inside. The special agent asked Tinsley if he had a concealed carry permit, and Tinsley said he did not. He was then taken into custody.

Court filings said another search of Tinsley's backpack was completed. Inside, law enforcement found a "fully loaded magazine containing 7.62X39 caliber rifle ammunition." They also found a "Scream" movie mask, a flashlight, two sets of black gloves with rubber fingertips, a pair of sunglasses, an Allied Universal Security uniform shirt, two cans of spray paint and "multiple empty designer marijuana bags."