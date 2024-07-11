RNC Milwaukee: Residents both dreading, excited for convention

National political conventions draw tens of thousands of people to host cities each presidential election year.

Milwaukee is no exception, with Fiserv Forum serving as the focal point of the 2024 Republican National Convention. And while many people will visit, it will also turn others away.

"It's going to be a lot to look at. I’ll look out the window and stuff, maybe eat some popcorn. I don't know," said Sandy Ross.

Ross lives at Wisconsin Tower, a condominium building located within the RNC's hard security perimeter. People will need credentials to access it during the convention.

"What I'm planning on doing is working remote, stocking up on groceries including snack foods," Ross said. "I don't like big crowds. I don't like being shoulder-to-shoulder with people."

Some FOX6 viewers have different feelings. While a few said they're excited to see history unfold in downtown Milwaukee, others prefer to kick back on the couch and watch from home.

"I'm excited for this," Beth Schramm wrote. "Hoping TV coverage is thorough and fair."

Whether it's for in-person business meetings or plans that can't be canceled, not everyone can avoid the big event.

"It’s going to be a nightmare," said Frantrina Harris.

Temporary no parking zone in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC)

Harris is counting on carrying out her normal routine. Limited parking and pedestrian access, along with tight security, could pose challenges. But it's only temporary.

"I'm looking forward to it being done," said Ross.