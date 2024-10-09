RNC Milwaukee: Furniture donations help 20 local organizations

article

The Brief The MKE 2024 Host Committee is donating furntire items from the RNC to 20 local nonprofits. In total, 850 pieces of home furniture and 215 pieces of office furniture will be donated.



Furniture items left over from the 2024 Republican National Convention are headed to a number of "community-focused" Milwaukee-area organizations, the MKE 2024 Host Committee announced on Tuesday.

"With the convention behind us, we’re thrilled that we continue to make sure that its impact is felt positively across Milwaukee," Alison Prange, the committee's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "The organizations receiving this furniture all represent groups looking to make a difference in Milwaukee and the surrounding area. We are proud that we can play a small part in giving back to the community that was so generous with its support for the convention."

In total, the host committee said 850 pieces of home furniture and 215 pieces of office furniture will be donated to local nonprofits. The donated items include couches, desks, dining tables, patio furniture and beds.

1000 Generations DBA - Safe Families for Children

4th Dimension Sobriety

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro MKE

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Center for Veteran Issues

Community Advocates

The Community Warehouse

Dominican Center for Women, Inc.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Fisher House Wisconsin

Guest House of Milwaukee

Hebron Housing Services

Lighthouse Youth Center

Mercy Housing Lakefront

Meta House

Our Next Generation

Penfield Children's Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern WI

Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

The MKE 2024 Host Committee is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that welcomed the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Since the end of the convention, the organization said it has focused its efforts on charitable contributions to the Milwaukee community.