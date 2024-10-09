RNC Milwaukee: Furniture donations help 20 local organizations
MILWAUKEE - Furniture items left over from the 2024 Republican National Convention are headed to a number of "community-focused" Milwaukee-area organizations, the MKE 2024 Host Committee announced on Tuesday.
"With the convention behind us, we’re thrilled that we continue to make sure that its impact is felt positively across Milwaukee," Alison Prange, the committee's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "The organizations receiving this furniture all represent groups looking to make a difference in Milwaukee and the surrounding area. We are proud that we can play a small part in giving back to the community that was so generous with its support for the convention."
In total, the host committee said 850 pieces of home furniture and 215 pieces of office furniture will be donated to local nonprofits. The donated items include couches, desks, dining tables, patio furniture and beds.
- 1000 Generations DBA - Safe Families for Children
- 4th Dimension Sobriety
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro MKE
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
- Center for Veteran Issues
- Community Advocates
- The Community Warehouse
- Dominican Center for Women, Inc.
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Fisher House Wisconsin
- Guest House of Milwaukee
- Hebron Housing Services
- Lighthouse Youth Center
- Mercy Housing Lakefront
- Meta House
- Our Next Generation
- Penfield Children's Center
- Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern WI
- Wisconsin Community Services, Inc.
- YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
The MKE 2024 Host Committee is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that welcomed the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee. Since the end of the convention, the organization said it has focused its efforts on charitable contributions to the Milwaukee community.