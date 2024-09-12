RNC Milwaukee: Host committee gives $40K to local organizations

article

The Republican National Convention took over downtown Milwaukee nearly two months ago, but the city is still benefiting from the massive event.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee on Thursday announced its first round of post-convention contributions totaling $40,000 to local organizations that partnered with the committee during the convention.

Those groups include Fisher House Wisconsin, Veterans Community Project, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School.

In addition to the monetary donations – each organization got $10,000 – the host committee is also donating furniture that was bought for the convention. Fisher House said it will go a long way for them.

"It's going to help us sponsor a room for an entire year. That's 365 days of lodging and support services," said Steven Rose, the organization's executive director.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee said it is committed to giving back to the city and will continue its efforts moving forward.