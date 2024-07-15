RNC 2024: Mayor Johnson says 'businesses in downtown Milwaukee are open'

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference on the opening day of the Republican National Convention. The Republican National Convention 2024 will kick off on Monday.

Mayor Johnson said that two people were arrested around the secure convention sites overnight.

"Both involved individuals who just so happened to be intoxicated," said Mayor Johnson. "One capital officer had minor injuries related to one of those arrests. Another officer needed some help after Sunday’s heat in Milwaukee.

Mayor Johnson also discussed the preparation that went into the convention – saying the bulk of the planning was around public safety.

"I am here to report that businesses in downtown Milwaukee are open. So, whether you're connected to the convention or whether you're not connected to the convention, visit our restaurants, buy some of the great tasting sausage over at Usinger's," said Mayor Johnson. "Downtown Milwaukee is open for commerce even though the convention is going on."

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 14.

"This city is a welcoming city. Even among those of us that don't align with the speakers at the convention, we can still leave visitors, people who are visiting our city, many of them for the first time, we can leave them with a positive impression of Milwaukee. That's important because my goal all along was to boost the number of conventions that we have here in Milwaukee. I want more trade shows coming to Milwaukee, I want more large-scale political, business, sports, and entertainment events to come right here to Milwaukee," said Mayor Johnson.

Republican Party of Wisconsin on security

Meanwhile, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming confirmed on Sunday that the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"We will proceed with the convention and we will do it on time. There are no announced changes today. Frankly, I don’t anticipate any. I think the week will go smoothly," Schimming said.

Schimming wanted to impress upon everyone, that the RNC will be secure.

"We’re going to be in a safe situation here in Milwaukee," Schimming said. "We have thousands of law enforcement agencies from all over the state and all over the Midwest here and I think they're doing a great job."

The Republican National Convention will be held from July 15 to July 18 at the Fiserv Forum.