RNC Milwaukee 2024; final touches underway before convention kicks off

It's the final countdown as crews rush to get ready for the Republican National Convention.

The transformation is still not done, as there is a lot to do.

Huge fences and concrete barricades are going up around downtown.

Security perimeter

Workers are putting up what will become a hard security perimeter. Starting Sunday evening, July 14, at 6 p.m., you won't be able to go in without a special credential.

It’s the area surrounding the convention's main sites: Fiserv Forum, Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

RNC security zone

Also kicking off convention week on Sunday, the Milwaukee Host Committee will welcome some 15,000 guests to the Summerfest grounds. Country music star Trace Adkins will play.

Welcoming party

"It has been so much fun. And especially to just give people an experience that’s a little bit unexpected, while still celebrating what people really know about Milwaukee and Wisconsin," welcome party creative director David Caruso said. "One of the things we wanted to make sure of was we could really do a good job of representing some of the most special things about Wisconsin, and our region in general."

They can expect a taste of Wisconsin, from a supper club, old-fashioned bar, beer garden and lots of other Wisconsin and Milwaukee favorites.

"Our main mission for the welcome party is to just to provide an environment for people that is welcoming and that really elicits the spirit of hospitality that makes Milwaukee and the Midwest such a special place," Caruso said. "I hope people take away from the welcome party just the overall sense that Milwaukee is a beautiful place that has a lot of terrific things to offer. The people here are extremely special."

But first, a last rush of work before the host committee's welcome party kicks off the Grand Old Party.

The nonpartisan host committee announced thursday, july 11, it set an rnc host committee record in fundraising, raising more than $85 million.

"It is not a partisan event. This is really just a welcome to our city," Caruso said. "As a lifelong Milwaukeean, I think it’s important that people feel welcome, that everyone does."