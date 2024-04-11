RNC Milwaukee 2024; security footprint questions answered

The city hopes this summer's Republican National Convention puts Milwaukee on the map, but the convention comes with its own map that could affect you if you frequent downtown.

The committee organized a pair of listening sessions on Thursday, April 11; one in the morning for businesses, and a second at night for those who live downtown.

On the top floor of the Baird Center, before the convention, comes curiosity.

Jack Roman owns Cream City Concepts, which operates the Oak Barrel Public House, Third Street Tavern and Who's On Third, all bars hoping to make it big during the RNC.

"How are we gonna get our deliveries and trash and employees? And then, how are we going to service the clients that we wind up with during the event?" Roman asked.

The bars all fall within the U.S. Secret Service’s security footprint, which extends from 9th Street on the west, Cherry Street on the north, Water Street on the east and Clybourn Street on the south.

"It's a pretty organized thing," Roman said. "It seems like they have a lot of plans."

On Thursday, the Secret Service shared that the footprint will likely have a pair of perimeters within it: an outer perimeter, where anyone can come and go with vehicle screening checkpoints, and an inner perimeter that's only accessible with a credential.

"We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of plans we're still making, but the host committee and the RNC are ready to go and excited to welcome people this summer," said Alison Prange, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee.

As the host committee counts down to convention time, the Secret Service said, while it understands people want to know more, those plans are still being determined. There should be a full security map, with vehicle checkpoints clearly marked, in June.