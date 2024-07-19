Expand / Collapse search

RNC 2024: Milwaukee mayor, city officials field convention questions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 2:15pm CDT
2024 Republican National Convention
Mayor Johnson fields questions post-RNC

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson answered questions following the conclusion of the Republican National Convention. Alderman Bob Bauman also talked about the convention before the mayor spoke.

MILWAUKEE - The 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) wrapped up Thursday night, July 18 with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's nomination for president. 

On Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city officials fielded questions about the run of the convention and the RNC's impact on the city.

2024 Republican National Convention (RNC)

Visitors' impression of Milwaukee

Several people FOX6 News spoke with on Thursday, July 18 said they have been to much larger cities that previously hosted the RNC. That way they were able to compare.

One man visiting from Cocoa Beach, Fla., said Milwaukee marks his eighth RNC. Out of all the host cities, he said Milwaukee stands out because of the people, and the friendliness of residents in the city gave it a welcome and energetic feel.

While that seemed to be the sentiment for many, there were some critiques in regard to the security perimeter.

"I think that they could open up the reins a little bit and let us out," Cocoa Beach resident Rick Lacey said. "I would love to be shopping in the shops more and going to the local restaurants, but it’s just so hard to navigate."

Some called Milwaukee the best host yet.

"A lot of cities I go to, I probably would not go back," Mississippi delegate Mark Cumbst said. "Believe me, I’ll be back to Milwaukee because y’all have got it all."

