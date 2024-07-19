RNC Milwaukee 2024: Business owners report mixed results

The day after the Republican National Convention ended its four-day run in Milwaukee, business owners are reporting mixed results.

Brent Perkins and his staff at Mo's Irish Pub have been busy for the last four days in the downtown area.

"We get the influx of people coming out at night. It was a great convention for us. Sales wise too. We expected, we anticipated less and we got a lot more," Perkins said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Perkins said his business saw a sales increase of a little more than 25% from a regular week.

But some restaurants had a different experience.

Brent Perkins

"Monday was pretty slow. Then Tuesday picked up, Wednesday more so, and then Thursday was quite busy," said Ryan Cooke, Milwaukee Brat House, director of operations.

While pleased with the outcome, Cooke said his business was expecting more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It does feel like the RNC oversold the impact a little bit," Cooke said.

It is a sentiment a few other businesses shared off camera – some even saying they saw a slowdown.

"Were there some businesses that were very busy and some that were not, yes," said Claire Koenig, Vice President of Communications for VISIT Milwaukee. "I think every convention is a learning experience. And everything can be fine-tuned."

Claire Koenig

Koenig said the economic impact with the RNC started in 2022 – and as the week wraps up, she said it was a win.

"The planners are incredibly happy, their attendees absolutely fell in love with the things we love about Milwaukee and for us it doesn’t get better than that," Koenig said.

Their goal was to put Milwaukee on the map to host more big events like the RNC.