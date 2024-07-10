RNC 2024: Milwaukee County Courthouse complex adjusts operations

If you need to do any business at the Milwaukee County Courthouse complex, beware. That is because the Republican National Convention (RNC) and the security perimeters will affect a lot of daily life.

The criminal justice facility and the safety building will be closed during the RNC. But the courthouse will remain open. Some offices will have full services; others with adjusted hours. But some operations, such as criminal and civil court, will be moved offsite completely.

Life in the courthouse carried on Wednesday, July 10 – from criminal court hearings to records divisions and those getting hitched. The elephant in the city next week – the RNC – will not impact some county operations at the courthouse.

"We’ll be open, 8-4, and marriage licenses are by appointment only. So if you’re looking to make an appointment, please call my office," said George Christianson, Milwaukee County Clerk.

Courthouse planning for RNC

The planning went back months.

"These decisions weren’t made in a vacuum," Christianson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The county clerk's office will operate as usual. But across the hall at the clerk of courts…

"My position has been…that I would move my criminal division, civil division and administrative offices out to Children’s Court," said Anna Hodges, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Clerk, to keep essential court operations running, including family filings, restraining orders, probate, in-custody and preliminary hearings.

Anna Hodges

Hodges said about 80 clerk of courts staff will move out to Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa. However, small claims court will go virtual.

Courthouse dry run

Judges and staff went through a dry run earlier this week. Intake court will start hearings at the Wauwatosa facility on Saturday, July 13.

"It put us in the best position to really serve people and ensure we didn’t make more issues with the number of people we anticipate would be down here anyway," Hodges said.

"Across the county, services are still going to be operational," said Aaron Hertzberg, Milwaukee County Administrative Services Director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you do need to come down to the courthouse, the MacArthur Square parking garage will remain open from 9th Street. However, all vehicles are subject to screenings.

Learn more information about the county closures.