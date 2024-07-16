2024 RNC Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson says 'things are going pretty well'

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference on Tuesday morning, July 16 – which marks day two of the Republican National Convention. The 2024 Republican National Convention officially opened on Monday, July 15.

"Things are going pretty well, and I say that because we have been able to maintain safety," said Mayor Johnson. "Milwaukee is receiving very positive attention. Not just across the U.S. but around the world and that’s exciting."

Mayor Johnson said three people were arrested in Milwaukee during day one of the RNC.

"There were a couple of arrests. One occurred in the afternoon. An individual who was climbing a fence into a restricted area. By the way, this was his second arrest related to the RNC in two days for incidents around the convention. A second arrest was in the evening. An individual was blocking traffic and did not move when officers repeatedly asked her to do so," said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson said there was another arrest at the end of a rally for disorderly conduct.

"The demonstrations that occurred yesterday proceeded without any major problems. The largest gathering on Monday went off very peacefully. I'm happy to report that," said Mayor Johnson. "No one was hurt and there was no significant property damage as a result of these demonstrations."

Mayor Johnson also discussed traffic in downtown Milwaukee.

"Traffic in the immediate downtown area has been slowed. Particularly if you are trying to drive into the vehicle-restricted area," said Mayor Johnson. "As people become more accustomed to restrictions, I suspect traffic snarls are going to ease."

Republican nominee Donald Trump made an appearance at Fiserv Forum on Monday night – his first public appearance following Saturday's attempted assassination.