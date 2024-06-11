RNC 2024: Host Committee recruits 4,000 volunteers, surpasses goal

article

The MKE 2024 Host Committee announced on Tuesday, June 11 that it surpassed its goal of recruiting 4,000 volunteers.

The Host Committee launched its volunteer recruitment efforts earlier this year. A news release says "the volunteers will help welcome guests in various roles throughout the convention week, including operations, transportation, wayfinding, and airport and hotel greeters."

Volunteers must complete a background check and training to participate. Shifts will be filled throughout southeast Wisconsin in communities housing convention delegates.

Alison Prange, MKE 2024 Host Committee Chief Operating Officer, issued the following statement:

"We know that the best brand ambassadors for our city and state are the hard-working people who live here, and we’re thrilled by the support we saw to hit our volunteer goal at the deadline. We can’t wait to show off Milwaukee to the tens of thousands of people traveling here for the convention. Even if you couldn’t volunteer, we still encourage everyone to come downtown that week so we can showcase Milwaukee as the vibrant, exciting city we know it is."