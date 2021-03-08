Riverside Ghost tours are back, running from April 16-18

Back by popular demand, the Riverside Ghost tours return for a second round. The tours will be led by ghost hunters and will feature audio clips from past ghost hunts, tales of otherworldly encounters, and an inside look at "hot spots" in the theater that aren’t normally open to the public.

There is even the opportunity to engage, first hand, in an after-hours ghost hunt (with equipment!).

Running April 16 - 18, two tour options are available:

Riverside Theater Ghost Tour

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 16 - 18.

A 60-minute tour of hot spots for paranormal activity (not normally open to the public)

Learn historical tidbits about the Riverside from haunted historians

Hear spine-tingling tales and listen to unexplainable, eerie EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon) from past ghost hunts

Bar service available before and after tours

The Late Night Ghost Hunt

Extremely Limited Number of Tickets Available! Two Nights Only, April 16 and 17.

Exclusive 3-hour investigation (11:30 PM – 2:30 AM) starting on stage with a séance led by a medium who’s no stranger to the spiritual energy of the theater

Includes access to ghost hunting equipment such as digital voice recorders (for capturing EVPs), infrared thermometers, EMF detectors, a spirit box and MORE!

Spend the night exploring hot spots in the theater with the help of experienced paranormal investigators

Souvenir gift commemorative Riverside Theater Ghost Tour ‘All Access’ Laminate

All tours will require a mask at all times and be limited to small groups of 10 or fewer in order to maintain social distancing. Private tours are also available!