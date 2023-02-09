MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

article

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9.

MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance from home and shared it with other students. As a precaution, the students were given medical attention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are investigating the situation, and MPS said it will follow its code of conduct regarding "consequences for anyone who was determined to be involved this situation. "

River Trail Elementary is located at 119th and Florist.