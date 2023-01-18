River Hills multi-vehicle crash; no injuries

article

North Shore firefighters were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in River Hills late Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The wreck happened at Brown Deer Road and Range Line Road. At least one of the vehicles was found on its side.

At last word, officials told FOX6 News no people were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multi-vehicle crash at Brown Deer and Range Line

FOX6 News will update this post as more information becomes available.