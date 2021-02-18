Expand / Collapse search

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the entire family

This morning Brian is seeing what kind of fun awaits you outdoors in Racine.

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the entire family. This morning Brian is seeing what kind of fun awaits you outdoors in Racine.

Hiking is a great way to get exercise and learn a little about nature

Brian is hitting the trails in Racine and learning more about a very special interpretive nature trail they have.

About River Bend Nature Center (website)

The silence of a tranquil, snowy wood, punctuated only by the swish of gliding skis, the delighted squeal of school children imagining what a deer looks like after seeing its tracks embedded in the soft mud, a forest awash in the glorious colors of autumn that frames the walk of solitary hikers, the gurgling sounds of the Root River as it rushes past a child and her mother sitting aside the bank, and the smell of syrup and the buttery taste of pancakes that celebrate the marvel of what maple trees produce — these are the sounds, sights and smells that have been part of the River Bend Nature Center experience for the citizens of Racine County since John F. Kennedy was President.

There may be over a foot of snow on the ground, but Maple Syrup officially kicked off early this week in Wisconsin

Brian is in Racine at River Bend Nature Center where you can engage in every aspect of the maple sugaring experience.

For almost 50 years, River Bend Nature Center was operated successfully by the Racine YWCA, providing environmental education, outdoor recreation and pleasant memories for thousands of Racine County children, adults and families. Unfortunately, the YWCA needed to sell this precious natural resource in order to fund its core operations. Fortunately, Racine County stepped up and the property was purchased by the county under the condition that a non-profit corporation unrelated to the YWCA could continue River Bend.

Did you know you can drill, tap and collect maple from trees at River Bend Nature Center?

Brian is outdoors in Racine previewing their Sugar Bush Experience.