River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education

The silence of a tranquil, snowy wood, punctuated only by the swish of gliding skis, the delighted squeal of school children imagining what a deer looks like after seeing its tracks embedded in the soft mud, a forest awash in the glorious colors of autumn that frames the walk of solitary hikers, the gurgling sounds of the Root River as it rushes past a child and her mother sitting aside the bank, and the smell of syrup and the buttery taste of pancakes that celebrate the marvel of what maple trees produce — these are the sounds, sights and smells that have been part of the River Bend Nature Center experience for the citizens of Racine County since John F. Kennedy was President.

For almost 50 years, River Bend Nature Center was operated successfully by the Racine YWCA, providing environmental education, outdoor recreation and pleasant memories for thousands of Racine County children, adults and families. Unfortunately, the YWCA needed to sell this precious natural resource in order to fund its core operations. Fortunately, Racine County stepped up and the property was purchased by the county under the condition that a non-profit corporation unrelated to the YWCA could continue River Bend.