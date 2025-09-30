Risks of using AI for mental health or addiction issues; doctor weighs in
MILWAUKEE - Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a party of our daily lives. People use AI chatbots now for school, work and even health questions. Many also turn to it for connections – and help with mental health and addiction. But is that a good place to seek support? And why are so many people choosing it? Dr. Mike with the FOX Medical Team joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the risks of using AI for mental health or addiction issues.