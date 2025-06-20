Risk of pavement buckling in extreme heat; WisDOT shares tips to stay safe

article

Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning motorists about the risk of pavement buckling. The pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. WisDOT shares tips on how to stay safe.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution as extreme heat can create conditions for pavement buckling.

What we know:

When the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, pavement can buckle. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another.

If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

What you can do:

Though the prediction of detecting when the buckling may occur can be difficult, WisDot has offered tips on how to stay safe.

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews, as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system ( 511wi.gov ) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.