'Ripoff Romeo' Timothy Olson disputes his competency ruling in court

A doctor says Timothy Olson is competent to stand trial in the 2022 kidnapping of an elderly woman.

Olson himself disagrees. That sets the stage for an unusual public hearing next week.

FOX6 investigator Bryan Polcyn has followed Olson's exploits for the last 14 years.

Olson's history

The backstory:

It's been four years since Franklin police arrested Tim Olson for kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Since then, he's fired seven court-appointed lawyers and demanded his own mental capacity be tested twice.

Timothy Olson in court

On Thursday, Feb. 26, Olson said he believes the doctor who found him competent to stand trial is wrong.

"These women lie and everybody believes it!" said Timothy Olson back in 2022.

For years, Timothy Olson has claimed the women who accused him of ripping them off were really the ones to blame.

"You guys think they’re all Snow White!" Olson added.

Now, he's pointing the finger at the criminal justice system.

"With this attorney, this DA, and Judge Yang pretty much triple-teaming me," Olson said in court.

Olson is 55 years old. He was 42 when the FOX6 Investigators first dubbed him the "Ripoff Romeo" for stealing money from women he met on dating sites.

"To find out it was all a lie just really hurts," said Heather, one of Olson's victims.

Four years ago, Racine police issued a public warning that three different women had fallen unconscious in his presence.

On Thanksgiving Day 2022, a 79-year-old Franklin woman told police she'd escaped a 16-hour abduction at gunpoint during which he allegedly threatened to kill her, forced her to drink whiskey until she passed out, and used her credit card five times.

Snippet from the safety alert

Police eventually charged Olson with the crime.

And soon after, he called the FOX6 Investigators from the Milwaukee County Jail.

"She told me she loved me that night and I didn’t reciprocate," said Olson.

Ongoing court difficulties

What we know:

Since his arrest four years ago, Olson has fired seven court-appointed attorneys over conflicts, dissatisfaction, adversarial relationships, an irreversible breakdown in the attorney-client relationship, and his attorney's unwillingness to file the motions he wants.

"So what about postponing this hearing until I hire an attorney?" Olson asked.

Timothy Olson's accusations towards the court

He's accused court officials of fraud, lies, tampering with documents, and misconduct in office, tried to subpeona 31 judges, prosecutors, and lawyers and in January asked that his own mental capacity to stand trial be tested by a doctor.

Arguing competency exam

What we know:

"Mr. Olson does not lack substantial mental capacity to understand the proceedings…" said Judge David Wagner.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, he objected to the doctor's findings.

"What do you think? Do you think you’re competent? Do you think you’re not competent?" asked Judge David Wagner.

"I don’t believe I am," replied Olson.

Timothy Olson in court

That means another hearing before he can go to trial. Until then, he will remain in custody and out of the dating scene.

A contested competency hearing is now scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 5. Trial is still set for Mar. 9.

Meanwhile, Olson still has other pending felony cases in Racine County for identity theft and 2nd degree sexual assault.