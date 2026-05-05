The Brief HAWS in Waukesha is preparing to accept more than a dozen beagles. The dogs were recently freed from Ridglan Farms' Dane County breeding facility. HAWS, the Wisconsin Humane Society and others will help with adoptions.



The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County is preparing to accept more than a dozen of the beagles recently freed from Ridglan Farms.

Beagle adoptions

Local perspective:

HAWS said it's partnering with local, state and national groups to help facilitate adoption of the dogs. The organization expects to take up to 20 dogs at its Waukesha shelter, with their arrival expected early next week.

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"We know dogs are resilient, but in these circumstances their resiliency will likely vary," Maggie Tate-Techtmann, HAWS executive director, said in a statement. "We are going to support these dogs with whatever is needed, to ensure long-term success in their loving homes. Our priority is to give these dogs the best life possible going forward."

Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS)

What you can do:

Tate-Techtmann said adopting one of the dogs currently at HAWS can help make space for the Ridglan Farms beagles. For information on how to adopt, visit the organization's website. HAWS also accepts donations.

To learn more about beagle fostering and adoption opportunities, information is available through the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Dane County Humane Society. You can also head details on the Big Dog Ranch Rescue website.

The backstory:

On April 30, Big Dog Ranch Rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy – two large-scale nonprofits – confirmed a deal to buy 1,500 dogs from Ridglan Farms' Dane County breeding facility for an undisclosed sum of money.

Lauree Simmons, Big Rog Ranch Rescue's executive director, acknowledged 1,500 dogs is most of Ridglan Farms' inventory, but not all of it. An estimated 500 beagles will be left behind, and their fate remains uncertain.

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Advocates said they are not giving up on the hundreds of others left behind at Ridglan Farms. For now, the rescue groups are focused on the dogs now destined for a second chance.

Dig deeper:

Ridglan Farms bred beagle puppies in the town of Blue Mounds for use in scientific research for more than 60 years. In 2024, former employees testified about the conditions at the farm as well as painful "cherry eye" surgeries performed routinely by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.