The Brief Big Dog Ranch Rescue and other groups are holding a Madison news conference Thursday, April 30, to announce a major development for 2,000 research beagles at Ridglan Farms. Lara Trump, a board member for the rescue, previously posted that organizations offered $1 million to the breeding farm to secure the dogs' release. The announcement follows an April 18 raid where police used tear gas to stop hundreds of activists from storming the farm to free the animals.



A major announcement is coming about the Ridglan Farms beagles and President Trump's family is playing a role.

Ridglan Farms announcement

What we know:

Big Dog Ranch Rescue of Palm Beach, Florida, and the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action will hold a news conference on Thursday morning, April 30, at 11 a.m. in Madison to announce a "major new development regarding the fate of the beagles now housed at Ridglan Farms."

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

The announcement does not give details, but one of the board members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue is Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. On April 18, Ms. Trump posted a video on Instagram saying the two rescue organizations had offered $1 million for release of the estimated 2,000 beagles still housed at the commercial breeding farm in the Town of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Activists' attempted raid

Dig deeper:

The Instagram video surfaced as more than a thousand animal rights activists attempted to raid the western Dane County breeding farm on April 18. Law enforcement officers from 17 agencies protected the farm using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets, arresting more than two dozen protesters. The Dane County District Attorney charged four of them with felonies, including Wayne Hsiung, the activist who organized the so-called "open rescue" operations on March 15 and April 18.

Related article

Organizer appears in court

Dig deeper:

Hsiung is appearing in court Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing on felony burglary charges.

The news conference announcing developments in the fate of the Ridglan beagles is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton, Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Investigators will have an exclusive interview with Lauree Simmons, Executive Director of Big Dog Ranch Rescue at 10 a.m.

Beagles for scientific research

The backstory:

For more than 60 years, Ridglan Farms has bred beagle puppies in the Town of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, for use in scientific research. In 2024, former employees testified about the conditions at the farm as well as painful "cherry eye" surgeries performed routinely by non-veterinarians without pain relief.

Ridglan Farms, Dane County

In January 2025, a Dane County judge found probable cause that Ridglan Farms had committed crimes of animal cruelty. However, a special prosecutor appointed to investigate elected not to file charges. Instead, he agreed to a settlement that allows Ridglan Farms to avoid criminal charges if it surrenders its breeding license by July 1, 2026.