Richmond Robert E Lee statue coming down Wednesday

Richmond’s controversial Robert E. Lee monument will finally be removed on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The largest Confederate statue has been the center of a flurry of court battles since Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to take it down last June.

Last week, however, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that the Commonwealth can remove the contentious statue.

Northam’s announcement came in the wake of massive protests against police violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

During the protests, statues and monuments celebrating the Confederacy or racist figures in the nation’s past were torn down as a matter of course.

Preparations for removing the statue will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m., when crews will set up protective fencing around it.

The 40-foot granite base will remain in place for now.

The 1890 monument was once celebrated but is now widely seen as a symbol of white supremacy and Black oppression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

