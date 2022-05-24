Richfield house fire; no injuries reported, $400K in damage

Firefighters on Tuesday, May 24 responded to a residential fire on North Shore Drive near Bark Lake Lane in the Village of Richfield. The call came in around 12:30 a.m.

The initial caller on scene reported that the rear deck of the residence was on fire and that flames and smoke were visible. The first responding deputy reported that the fire had spread from the deck and into the rear of the residence.

Fire officials were able to contain the fire to the initial residence. Nearby residences were evacuated.

There were no injuries to the property owners or any personnel on scene as a result of the fire.

The residence was a single family and single story wood structure. The residence was believed to be a total loss. Preliminary damage estimates were believed to be around $400,000.

The circumstances surrounding the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, but the fire is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Richfield Fire Department.