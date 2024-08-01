Richfield homicide investigation; woman dead, suspect in custody

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has a 41-year-old Richfield man in custody for the death of a 42-year-old woman.

Officials say just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, deputies were dispatched to a home on Pleasant Hill Road in Richfield to check on an abandoned 911 call.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased. The suspect was apprehended at the scene. It has been determined the victim was known to the suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

With the suspect already in custody, officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The public safety partners involved in this incident include the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Germantown Police Department, the Richfield Fire Department, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.