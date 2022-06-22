Richfield crash: Mayville mother, baby killed

article

A Mayville woman and her 1-year-old son were killed in a crash Wednesday morning, June 22.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood road in Richfield around 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said it was determined that three vehicles had extensive damage and the vehicle occupants of each vehicle required medical attention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An initial investigation of the crash showed that a southbound vehicle driven by the 30-year-old woman with her son in the tow was rear ended. Their vehicle was then pushed into the northbound lane and hit by a northbound vehicle. The woman and boy died of their injuries at the scene.

Highway 164 was closed from Highway Q to Highway 167 for approximately 4.5 hours to assist in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the deaths are the sixth and seventh of the year.