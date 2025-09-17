Ribbon-cutting celebration at Jackson’s Production Facility in Muskego

The Brief Jackson’s hosted a special ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at their newly expanded Muskego facility. During the ceremony, Jackson’s co-founder Megan Reamer and CEO James Marino delivered remarks. Jackson's is one of America’s fastest-growing snack brands.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at the Jackson’s Production Facility in Muskego to celebrate their new expansion.

What we know:

During the ceremony, Jackson’s co-founder Megan Reamer and CEO James Marino delivered remarks.

"In parallel to the Phase 2.5 expansion, we started Phase 3, which led us to expand into the entire approximate 130,000 square feet of this building. The first phase completion, of which is what we're celebrating today. It's an entirely new production and office space, nearly twice the size of Phases 1 and 2 combined," said CEO James Marino.

Jackson's sources non-GMO sweet potatoes and potatoes directly from the farmer and cooks them in premium avocado oil.

"The City of Muskego has been a great community to do business in. Our building owner, Interstate Partners, our general contractor, 12 Gage Construction, and all subcontractors have been invaluable in keeping this project on time and on budget," said CEO James Marino.

History of Jackson's

The backstory:

"When our son Jackson was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, our top priority was to find ways to ease his symptoms. After much trial and error, we discovered that a high-fat, low-carb diet—with an emphasis on coconut oil and other premium fats—greatly improved both his health and quality of life."

"Our whole family adopted this way of eating—but boy, did we miss snack foods! So we set out to make our own. We began cooking locally-grown, thinly-sliced sweet potatoes low and slow in coconut oil on our stovetop. The results were delicious!"

"The sweet potato chips were too good not to share with you and your family, so we started Jackson's. His legacy lives on through our company and the snacks he inspired, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring them to you."