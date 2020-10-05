Reward up to $20K offered after USPS letter carrier robbed

article

A U. S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed by three men while he was delivering the U.S. Mail in the area of Palmer and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, as the letter carrier was delivering the U.S. Mail, he was approached by two individuals who implied they would harm the letter carrier if he didn’t provide the items he had under his control.

One of the individuals was described as a male, black, early teens, 5’ to 5’ 2” tall, weighing between 100 and 120 pounds, with short, curly hair. He was wearing light-colored blue jeans with rips on the front and a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

The second individual was described as a male, black, mid to late teens, 5’10” to 6’ tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with a thin build. He was wearing dark jeans and a dark-colored hoodie.

The third individual was seen prior to the robbery with the first two individuals and was in the vicinity as the robbery took place. The third individual is described as a male, black, in his mid to late teens, between 5’6” to 5’10” tall, with an average build. He was wearing dark shoes and a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

If you have information about this robbery or the suspects, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case number 3173129.