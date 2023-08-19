Revitalize Milwaukee transforms Muskego Way homes, community

article

Revitalize Milwaukee's Block Build MKE 2023 transformed homes in the city's south side Muskego Way neighborhood Saturday, Aug. 19.

From ceilings and fans to doors and floors, helping hands breathed new life into beloved homes.

"They’re redoing the whole bathroom," said Edgar Mendez. "They replaced the tub with the walk-in shower."

Mendez and his family are grateful for the volunteers who helped to restore and repair their home. It was one of 18 homes the organization worked to transform.

"Painting the whole house. They’re doing a couple ceiling fans. The front and the back porch." Mendez said.

Organizers said the homes received free repairs and upgrades – collectively valued at more than $500,000 – in less than 48 hours.

"It’s huge. We have a big family," said Mendez. "There’s a lot of wear and tear on the house, and these are things that wouldn’t have been possible without this program."

"Today is about the homeowner," said volunteer Bruce Elliott. "That’s what we focus on, the homeowners have lived here their whole lives, and we’re providing a sense of renewal for their home.

"You kind of stop on and talk to them afterward. It just feels great. I think we need to do more for these kinds of people."

Elliott was one of more than 500 volunteers who helped with repairs and upgrages. He enjoys the construction and connection, and his passion can’t be missed.

"Joy, joy," he said. "It’s just nice to be able to help the people who really deserve it."

Neighbors said this work doesn’t just help homes – it helps a community.

"They just lift the spirits of the whole neighborhood, make it look better," said Mendez.