Retired West Allis police dog dies

Jax, a retired West Allis Police Department K-9, died Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The K-9 served more than six years on patrol with the departments and deployed 146 times, the department said, leading to the arrests of 54 criminals.

In 2014, FOX6 News shared Jax's story after he was wounded at the police department. His paw became caught on roofing material, and he rolled onto sharp metal that sliced his hind leg.

"He had about an 8-inch laceration that penetrated all the way to the bone, lacerating numerous muscles and lacerated many vessels in there," Dr. Troy Semandel, whose team at Spirit of 76 Veterinary Clinic treated Jax, said at the time.

Jax was born in 2011 and partnered with Officer Jon Cerqua three years later. The two patrolled second shift together until the K-9's early retirement in November 2019.

