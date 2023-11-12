Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving 2023

If cooking and cleaning aren't in the cards for Thanksgiving, there's no shortage of restaurants serving meals on turkey day.

And though most major retailers have been closing on Thanksgiving since the pandemic in 2020, a few will remain open, as will most grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores.

Here's a list of restaurants and stores open on Thanksgiving 2023.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2023

McDonald’s: Most locations will be open, but you’ll want to check with your local McDonald’s before going.

Cracker Barrel: Open normal hours on Thanksgiving

Dunkin’: Most locations will be open. Hours vary.

Fogo de Chão: Open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Ruby Tuesday: Open on Thanksgiving. Hours vary.

Starbucks: Most Starbucks will open on Thanksgiving. It varies by location.

Krispy Kreme: open until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving

Whataburger: Open 24 hours on Thanksgiving

White Castle: Open until 3 p.m.

IHOP: Most locations open on Thanksgiving

Golden Corral: Open on Thanksgiving until at least 4 p.m. Many locations will stay open later.

Red Lobster: All locations will be open. Check your local restaurant for hours.

Popeyes: Typically open on Thanksgiving, but may vary by location.

Papa Johns: Typically open on Thanksgiving, but may vary by location.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Some locations are open on Thanksgiving.

Grocery and convenience stores open on Thanksgiving 2023

The following grocery and convenience stores are open on Thanksgiving, though not all locations will be open and some will have limited hours.

7-Eleven

Kroger and Kroger-owned markets (Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, etc)

Sprouts (7 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Walgreens

Whole Foods

CVS (Most locations open until 2 p.m.)

H-E-B

Albertsons and Albertsons-owned banners (Safeway, Acme, Tom Thumb)

Meijer

Rite Aid

The Fresh Market

Wegmans

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2023

Most major retailers are closed on Thanksgiving. It’s a trend that started in 2020 with the pandemic and big box stores like Walmart and Target closing to give workers a break.

The following retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, but many will have reduced hours and some won’t open until evening. Check with your local retailer before you go.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Old Navy

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2023

The following stores are closed on Thanksgiving this year: