Restaurant high chairs recalled after reports of some breaking, children falling

Restaurant owners and diners with young children were recently put on notice after multiple high chairs broke with children in them, prompting a recall.

The recall involves 22,400 Lancaster Table & Seating brand High Chairs in the U.S., in addition to about 52 sold in Canada, according to a Feb. 23 notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The notice said Clark Associates, based out of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, received "three reports of high chairs breaking while in use and children falling." However, no injuries were reported.

The high chairs have black, mahogany, natural, or walnut finishes and were sold in either assembled or ready-to-assemble form, the CPSC said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Recalled Lancaster Table & Seating High Chairs Model 164HIGHCKDBK - Black (ready-to-assemble) (credit: CPSC)

Only high chairs manufactured in China are impacted by the recall. "Made in China" or "made in ____" is printed on the warning label found on the front of the seatback and on the product label found on the underside of the seat bottom, consumer safety officials said. The model number is printed on the label on the underside of the seat bottom.

Recalled high chairs have the following model numbers:

Assembled

164HIGHCBK

164HIGHCMO

164HIGHCNAT

164HIGHCWN

Ready to Assemble

164HIGHCKDBK

164HIGHCKDMO

164HIGHCKDNT

164HIGHCWN

The recalled high chairs were sold at The Restaurant Store and online at www.therestaurantstore.com and www.webstaurantstore.com between January 2022 and September 2022 for between $43 and $65.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to any of the Restaurant Store locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware or Maryland, or contact Clark Associates for a free replacement or refund in the form of store credit.

Consumers will be asked to submit a photo of the dismantled or destroyed product and dispose of it, the notice said.

