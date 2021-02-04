Residents mixed on Wisconsin winter as snow keeps coming

Winter weather once again bore down on southeastern Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 4.

Some people who spoke to FOX6 News on Thursday said they love it -- while others said, no matter how hard they try, they still can't quite get used to it.

As Nancy Mosgaller brushed snow off of her car windshield, she said winter weather is something she's used to.

"I like the snow. I was raised in Wisconsin. I know Wisconsin weather, but I like the snow," Mosgaller, a Brown Deer resident, said.

Roads during snowfall Feb. 4, 2021.

Not even a lot of snowfall will stop Mosgaller from her morning routine, she said. But it's a different story when Milwaukee resident Brian Sims sees snowflakes flying.

"It’s crazy, it’s crazy. I’ve been here all my life and I still haven’t gotten used to it," Sims said.

Still, Sims said the snow isn't all that bad: "It’s okay. It’s bearable."

Roads during snowfall Feb. 4, 2021.

Not, too, far away, another man shoveled his driveway as impatient drivers pass.

As for Kalepp Patton, the roads are his biggest problem -- and he didn't bother trying to drive his regular speed.

"About 20 (mph) or less and my windshield wipers, they’re bad, so I have to get some new ones," said Patton, a Milwaukee resident.

Roads during snowfall Feb. 4, 2021.

But does he like Wisconsin's winter weather?

"I like it, I just don’t like being cold. If that makes sense," Patton said.

A winter weather advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday. It will expire at noon Friday.

