High-rise condo partially collapses near Miami Beach; search and rescue underway

A multi-story condo in South Florida has partially collapsed, prompting a massive response from law enforcement early Thursday morning. Authorities say search-and-rescue efforts are underway.

The address of the building is 8777 Collins Ave., in the community of Surfside, Florida, which is about five miles north of Miami Beach. According to the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser, the site is listed as Champlain Towers South Condominiums, constructed in 1981.

The collapse is estimated to have occurred just after 1 a.m. local time. A man vacationing with his family and staying in a hotel across the street told Fox News it felt like an earthquake. Others described hearing a loud boom at the time of the collapse.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. At least 80 units have reportedly responded to the scene. It remains unclear if there were any fatalities or if residents were trapped in the rubble. However, WSVN has reported that officials believe there may be multiple fatalities and several people remain in the rubble.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

"We’re on the scene so it’s still very active," said Sgt. Marian Cruz of Miami Dade Fire Rescue. "What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed."

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building. The department has yet to say what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

