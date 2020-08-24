Republicans nominate President Trump, VP Pence at 2020 RNC in Charlotte

Republicans again nominated Donald Trump for President on Monday, Aug. 24. He and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Five Republicans from Wisconsin are in Charlotte for official convention business.

Former Gov. Scott Walker introduced Pence -- and officially nominated him on Monday.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker at the 2020 RNC

"It is my honor to nominate my friend Michael R. Pence to serve as the Republican party's 2020 candidate for Vice President for these United States of America," Walker said. "Mike Pence, a successful governor from America's heartland, is the perfect partner for our President, as they take on the Washington establishment."

The 300 or so in Charlotte approved.

The vice president then spoke in Charlotte -- as did the man who won Wisconsin in 2016, President Donald Trump.

"Another state that's been very good for me is Wisconsin. And Joe Biden, who is going to have their convention in Milwaukee. And they didn't go there. We did this out of respect for your state," the president said.

President Donald Trump at the 2020 RNC

President Trump will officially accept the nomination on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the White House. But first, the official business of the state-by-state roll call vote.

"The Dairy State of Wisconsin, where our world-famous cheese curds will be served at the celebration when we deliver our ten electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump, to put him back in the white house, the decisive state of Wisconsin," said Andrew Hitt, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman.

Hitt told FOX6 News Republicans are taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously in Charlotte.

Andrew Hitt

"I can tell you we were very safe down here. I had to do a COVID test in Wisconsin before I traveled down. When I got here, the first thing I did before I could even enter the hotel was take another COVID test," Hitt said.

Democrats say they were keeping people safe by not having delegates travel and having Joe Biden stay home.

Monday night at the RNC, Milwaukee's former Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will offer a prayer. Also on the docket -- former Ambassador Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr.