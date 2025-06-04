Reptile Day at Wehr Nature Center; discover the world of reptiles, amphibians

Discover the world of reptiles and amphibians during Reptile Day this Sunday at Wehr Nature Center.

Event information

What we know:

$7 per person (non-member); $5 per person (Friends of Wehr member); Free for children ages 2 and under

$5 parking fee applies to non-members

Skip the line and buy your tickets now! Day-of registration will also be available.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and the program runs rain or shine.