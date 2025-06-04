Expand / Collapse search

Reptile Day at Wehr Nature Center; discover the world of reptiles, amphibians

Published  June 4, 2025 7:24am CDT
Resident Wood Turtle at Wehr Nature Center

Meet "Louise" the resident Wood Turtle. She is a threatened Species that has lived at the Wehr since 1992.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Discover the world of reptiles and amphibians during Reptile Day this Sunday at Wehr Nature Center

Event information

What we know:

$7 per person (non-member); $5 per person (Friends of Wehr member); Free for children ages 2 and under

$5 parking fee applies to non-members

Skip the line and buy your tickets now! Day-of registration will also be available.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and the program runs rain or shine.

Meet resident Ornat Box Turtle

Meet "Boxy" the resident Ornat Box Turtle. She is an endangered species that has lived at Wehr Nature Center since 1991.

Meet 'Noodle,' a 13-foot Burmese Python

Most reptiles, like 'Noodle' have very special housing and dietary requirements

Taegu Lizard is an animal ambassador

Come to Reptile Day to learn more about these animals before you take on a life-long commitment.

Meet 'Casper' the Corn Snake

Check out Reptile Day at Wehr Nature Center to learn how to live more harmoniously with our wild snakes.

Tiger Salamander at Reptile Day

Reptile Day is just one of many other events and opportunities at Wehr Nature Center for all ages.

