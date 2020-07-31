Report: Leinenkugel's to change logo featuring Native American woman

article

Leinenkugel's Brewing Company, based in Chippewa Falls, plans to change its logo which features a profile image of a Native American woman, according to a statement released on Friday, July 31.

The brewery, which was founded in 1867 by a German immigrant, has featured the logo as part of its brand for years.

In the statement, the company said the Native American image will be replaced with new imagery.

The current logo is featured on packaging and in the company's marketing materials.

Statement sent to WEAU News in Eau Claire by Molson Coors on behalf of Dick Leinenkugel:

“Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand. In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way.”