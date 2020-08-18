Report: Aunt was teaching 14-year-old to drive when he fatally struck 82-year-old on Milwaukee sidewalk

The medical examiner on Tuesday, Aug. 18 identified an 82-year-old man killed when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old near 26th Street and Lapham Street Monday. Police arrested the 14-year-old and a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger. According to the medical examiner, the woman, who said she was the teen's aunt, told police she was teaching the boy to drive.

"When I was passing from work I saw there was an accident," said Lineshka Rivera, neighbor. "I really wasn't sure what it was about."

Catarino Lozano

The gut-wrenching scene caught the attention of neighbors like Rivera.

"It's sad," said said. "It's really sad. Shouldn't be driving in the first place."

Police said the vehicle the boy was driving struck the man walking on the sidewalk. The woman in the vehicle told police she was teaching the teenager to drive when he accelerated and reversed. He collided with two other vehicles, and the 82-year-old man ended up trapped under one of them.

FOX6 News spoke with the man's granddaughter, who left flowers at the scene Tuesday.

"He was a loving and caring person, and anybody that knew him around here or spoke to him, or you know, if he needed anything, they would always look out for him," said Sarah Stokes.

"It's horrible," said Rivera. "I feel super bad."

The victim was identified by the medical examiner's office as Catarino Lozano. Family told the medical examiner their father took the bus to McDonald's and to see friends. He moved around in a walker. Neighbors said reckless driving is a concern in the area.

"I hope it never happens again, but it do happen a lot here," said Rivera.

Family said Tuesday they're waiting for out-of-state relatives to arrive before making funeral arrangements for Lozano.