Report: Aaron Rodgers 'conflicted' with Packers, says John Kuhn

Former Green Bay Packers player John Kuhn opened up about his friend and former teammate Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay, according to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Kuhn told reporters he couldn't disclose any details of his conversation with the 3-time NFL MVP, but noted he hasn't made up his mind just yet.

This comes after a report circulated the week of the 2021 NFL Draft that the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

After the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers wondered aloud about his future in Green Bay. Speculation about the coming years has swirled since the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday, April 29 that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Terry Bradshaw, former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback, called out Rodgers for being "weak" while on WFAN Sports Radio’s Moose and Maggie show in New York.

"With him being upset shows me just how weak he is. Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, I never. He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at number one?" Bradshaw said on the radio show.

"I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay. And then if they fire the general manager, he'll come back," Bradshaw added. "Are you kidding me? Really? Aaron, that's where this is? Here's what I'd do -- I wouldn't budge. Let him gripe, let him cry, retire, you're 38. Go ahead and retire -- see ya later."

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.