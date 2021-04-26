Rep. Jewell Jones, female passenger found with pants down before arrest, per report

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) was found with his pants down with a woman when he was arrested three weeks ago in Livingston County, according to a report from Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS).

The Michigan lawmaker was brought up on obstruction and weapons charges and was seen resisting arrest in dashcam footage during the traffic stop, in which he is also accused of trying to use his position as a lawmaker to get out of the arrest, saying he would call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on them during the stop.

MIRS obtained the full police report and shared it with FOX 2 (Note to readers, in order to access the MIRS story, a subscription is required). In the report, Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) was holding up a female passenger near the passenger side door of the vehicle.

A paramedic on scene had observed the woman's pants were down and Jones' pants were partially down, according to the report.

The woman was eventually placed in an ambulance after it was determined she was unable to stand on her own, had vomited, and was essentially unresponsive.

While emergency personnel administered care to the female, Jones identified himself and the woman as people of importance, according to the report. The lawmaker also requested that EMS bring the woman home or assist with getting her inside of his vehicle so he could drive her home himself.

At that time, paramedics also observed several indicators that Jones himself was intoxicated, including his behavior, slurred speech, and odor of alcoholic beverages.

It was later revealed that Jones had a blood alcohol content level of more than .17, twice the legal limit.

Jones, who represents Garden City, Inkster, and portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland in the state's 11th district was brought up on felony and misdemeanor charges April 16 after he crashed his car on I-96 in Livingston County earlier this month.

They include four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content and operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

Dashcam footage of Jones' arrest revealed the final moments when paramedics were loading an individual into an ambulance while Jones spoke with emergency response workers and deputies. The police report also said Jones had interfered with emergency crews as they were securing the intoxicated woman in the ambulance.

"I'm not going to do nothing crazy, bro," Jones can be heard telling an officer after he was told to relax. "Don't do something stupid," the officer replied.

RELATED: Video shows Inkster lawmaker tried using his position to get out of arrest

After Jones insists on following the ambulance to the hospital, the officer repeats that he wants to see Jones' driver's license and identification. After Jones declines to provide that information, he's wrestled to the ground by two officers.

A prosecutor said that Jones was tased and pepper-sprayed after he became combative with police.

Jones is serving his third term in the Michigan state House and is also a member of the National Guard.