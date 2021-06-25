Reopening Day for the Brewers at American Family Field

From tailgating to a Brewer bartending... It is a big day at American Family Field.

"It’s going to be a blast. I’m feeling a win today," Lisa Koller said.

"Excitement, overwhelmed, but I’m excited we’re back to normal," Tricia Lentz said.

Brewers baseball is back to 100% capacity at American Family Field.

"Watching the first-place Brewers at full capacity. That’s been the goal since day 1 and we’re finally here," said Rick Schlesinger of the Brewers.

Food from tailgaters heating up just like the re-opening day excitement.

"I’m ready for it to re-open more or less," Matt Lentz said.

"We decided on Wednesday to take off and be a part of this re-opening day," Tricia Lentz said.

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta served up cold drinks to fans to help celebrate festivities… You can see the fans loved Freddy!

FOX6 asked: "How are you feeling knowing it’s going to be full capacity today?"

"It’s really nice to have all the fans here again. It’s fun for us. It’s important because we play better when we have more fans," said Peralta.

A team fueled by fans and grateful for their return.

"I think it is going to be exciting, electric. As long as they can score the runs I think it’s going to be loud," Paul Bratland said.

"Go Brewers, play hard, bring back a win, stay in first place," Koller said.

The reopening isn't just exciting for fans, but also for employees who can get back to work.