Expand / Collapse search

Regulators let ban on utility disconnections expire in Wisconsin

By AP author
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Thousands of households in Wisconsin could lose utility service after state regulators voted against extending a moratorium on disconnections.

It would be the first time in nearly 18 months that utilities could disconnect service to customers who are behind on their bills.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to let the moratorium expire April 15 with members citing falling coronavirus infection rates, signs of economic recovery and federal relief funding.

"A lot has happened since the last time we talked about this. A lot of good things have happened" said PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq. "In my mind there is no doubt we are ready to start having utilities have the ability to issue disconnect notices, to start using that tool from their toolbox to work with customers to manage arrears."

Utilities report that more than 93,000 households and about 4,800 businesses are facing possible disconnection.

The 346 utilities that responded to a PSC survey reported past-due balances of more than $309 million at the end of 2020, an increase of 58% over the previous year, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The PSC imposed a disconnection ban after Gov. Tony Evers authorized emergency action on March 23 and later extended it until the start of the traditional winter moratorium, which prohibits shut-offs from Nov. 1 to April 15.

"We’re all moving back to a more normal place," said Commissioner Ellen Nowak, who opposed earlier extensions of the moratorium. "I think we need to start letting utilities return. There’s an enormous influx of federal funding … billions in this state alone."

Closing arguments set to begin Friday in Martice Fuller trial
slideshow

Closing arguments set to begin Friday in Martice Fuller trial

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday, March 19 in the Martice Fuller trial.

Milwaukee vigil mourns victims, condemns Atlanta-area shootings
slideshow

Milwaukee vigil mourns victims, condemns Atlanta-area shootings

In sadness and in grief for the Georgia community, separated only by the miles between cities, the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin (AAPI) gathered outside Milwaukee City Hall on Thursday, March 18.

St. Francis man’s challenge raises money for youth martial arts

Joshua Janis pushed his body to its max to help raise money for City Champs Foundation, which will bring martial arts classes to underprivileged youth in Milwaukee.